Eating Disorders Around the Holidays

KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

wfmynews2.com

3 ways to eat healthy during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating healthy for the holidays doesn't have to mean giving up the goodies you love. Here are three tips to keep your plate in balance from Novant Dietitian Kimberly Spatola. Take Your Time. "Really just start out by eating slowly," Spatola explained. "That small change can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Press

Christmas Nutrition quiz: mindful Holiday Eating With BetterMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What comes to mind when you think of a Christmas table? Family and friends, cozy atmosphere, and delicious food. But there is another side to the holiday season. Turning a blind eye to holiday dietary habits, lack of exercise & sleep, binge-eating, and excess alcohol, may result in them taking a toll on both our physical and emotional well-being.
FITNESS
Sacramento Bee

Why the holiday season comes with even more challenges for people with eating disorders

The holiday season often marks a time of change: leaves falling, sunny skies fading into rainy days and glimpses of a new year approaching. And the changes don’t stop there. It’s widely considered acceptable to gain weight during the holidays and then, come Jan. 2, lose the holiday weight we’ve put on. We give ourselves a grace period: It’s that “one last piece of pie and I’ll start tomorrow” season. We receive messages perpetuating an expectation of weight gain followed by weight loss from the media as well as from family members, friends and others we may be spending time with during the holidays.
WEIGHT LOSS
KEVN

Advice for those struggling with eating disorders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For someone with disordered eating habits, food might not be an issue. On the contrary, for someone suffering from an eating disorder, it’s thought-consuming. “When I was younger, I would go for days almost not eating anything because I wanted to be skinny, I...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Kevn Black Hills Fox
advantagenews.com

Dietitian says healthy eating is important over the holidays

As we get ready for the feasts that can be common during Thanksgiving, a spokesperson with OSF HealthCare has some tips on how to keep from overindulging this holiday season. The New Year is when we start making resolutions to lose weight. The main reason we need to do that is because we ate too much over the holidays.
DIETS
The Valley Reporter

Where to eat in The Valley this holiday season

The Valley Reporter reached out to local restaurants to see who’s open for the holidays and who’s offering special holiday meals. Collaborative Brewing, Waitsfield, is serving cooked lobster-to-go on Christmas Eve from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be no dining service that day. They will be closed Christmas Day and open their regular hours on New Year’s Eve, 3 to 9 p.m., and New Year’s Day, noon to 9 p.m.
WAITSFIELD, VT
BBC

Christmas 'tough' for people with eating disorders

The Christmas period can be "very difficult" for people with eating disorders to navigate, a former anorexia and bulimia patient says. Lara Davies says there can be a pressure to enjoy food at this time. One eating disorder charity said it was braced for a spike in helpline calls over...
MENTAL HEALTH
Consumer Reports.org

Holiday Foods Face-Off: Which Is Healthier to Eat?

When it comes to healthy eating success, vowing to give up your favorite foods never works, and that’s doubly true around the holidays. A better strategy is to acknowledge that you will eat what you like, but will do so in the context of a healthy diet. That means taking a second to check in with yourself to see if a holiday treat is really something you want, or something that you’re just reaching for because it’s there. It also means being conscious of portion sizes, balancing out the sugar with some veggies, and when you choose to eat a treat, focusing on it so you fully enjoy it.
FOOD & DRINKS
nutritionstripped.com

Balanced Eating During The Holidays And New Year

Learn our best tips on how you can maintain your balanced eating habits during the holidays and beyond this year. The holidays are often a particularly trying time when it comes to maintaining balanced eating habits. It makes sense though, right? Our routines are often shifting frequently due to events, outings, and vacation time. Additionally, for a lot of people, this involves much more socialization than they’re used to on a regular week-to-week basis.
LIFESTYLE
Hays Post

🎙Post Podcast: Holiday eating a staple of annual traditions

On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University's Glen McNeil stops by to talk about holiday eating habits. In the McNeil house. Usually prime rib and then either ham, or sometimes a turkey that goes along with it. My wife likes really likes Turkey. But usually and that started with my mother years ago. I mean, I remember growing up that was Christmas dinner and so we've kind of my family side of the family has kind of stayed with that. So we generally have prime rib and either mashed potatoes, real mashed potatoes, not dried mashed potatoes, which are real mashed potatoes, but you know, yeah, it's not the same or twice baked. I love that really preferred twice-baked that takes a little more time and these days times important because family comes home our Christmas is gonna be this weekend. So our kids get to spend actual Christmas with all their in-laws. Last year we got him to share you know, it's kind of one of those trade-off things. They were all here for Thanksgiving. So you know we did that. So we have usually a primary oven then ham. Like I said mashed potatoes or twice-baked potatoes, or my wife makes this really list cheesy casserole, which I kind of liked that more so than anything else. But you know, you always have to remember that. I am the lessor in this when it comes to deciding what we have because the grandkids tell Grandma What they like now. And that's the main one there. We usually have like a seven-layer salad that Terry has made for years and it's lettuce and peas and salad dressing, Manny's based salad dressing and cheese and it's very good from that process. And of course, green bean casserole. You can't have a holiday without green bean casserole.
HAYS, KS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C.: A twist on holiday favorite eggnog

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Eggnog. Love it or hate it, it's a tradition. If you're a fan, you know there's a limited window to enjoy this treat around the holidays. Nog is a unique holiday pop-up shop focused on bringing people this drink for Christmas. What You Need to Know.
GREENVILLE, NC
kmvt

Seasonal Affective Disorder is common around this time of year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Seasonal Affective Disorder, or seasonal depression, is more common than people realize. More than 3 million people are diagnosed with seasonal depression every year, especially in areas where it gets dark early, like Idaho. “There is a biological element to it, so you are...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Cosmopolitan

What Christmas is like when you're battling with an eating disorder

Christmas can be difficult for many reasons, from grief to mental health issues such as depression, anxiety or an eating disorder. Given that so much of the holiday revolves around food and eating (often in a group), from advent calendars to the big day itself, it can be an incredibly tough time for those with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID (avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder) or any other form of disordered eating.
MENTAL HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION

