NHL

Open Power has hat trick, Canada wins world junior opener

 5 days ago

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power had a hat trick to help Canada open the world junior hockey championship with a...

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
wcn247.com

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, ppd. Winnipeg at...
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
Spain and Argentina cruise to opening wins at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament. Argentina beat Georgia 3-0 abd Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin. The team-based tournament being played across two Sydney stadiums. World number 13 Schwartzman defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2. Compatriot Federico Delbonis won by the same score against Aleksandre Metreveli. Roberto Bautista Agut appeared in excellent form as he disposed of Chile’s world No.17 Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 to seal Spain's tie against Chile.
TENNIS
Sports
LA Kings snap Vancouver's 7-game win streak under Boudreau

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the shootout, Jonathan Quick made 17 saves and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vancouver Canucks’ seven-game winning streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau with a 2-1 victory. Brendan Lemieux scored his sixth goal of the season in the second period for the Kings, who earned a point for the sixth time in eight games. Bo Horvat scored Vancouver’s tying goal with 7:54 left in regulation. Jaroslav Halák stopped 34 shots while carrying the Canucks for long stretches of his first start since Dec. 14. Vancouver lost for the first time since Boudreau debuted Dec. 6 with a 4-0 win over the Kings.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
wcn247.com

Auckland withdraws from Club World Cup, replaced by Pirae

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA says Auckland City FC has withdrawn from the Club World Cup because of New Zealand’s tight coronavirus restrictions and will be replaced by Tahiti’s AS Pirae. FIFA said Auckland “had to reluctantly withdraw from the tournament” because of the delayed reopening of New Zealand’s borders due to the pandemic. Pirae will join other continental champions, including Chelsea, Palmeiras and Al Ahly, at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates from Feb. 3-12.
FIFA
AFP

NHL postpones nine more games, 90 in all, for virus issues

Nine more games were postponed on Friday by the National Hockey League over Covid-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus. In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for Covid-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics. The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on January 8 and Calgary on January 10. The Seattle contest was scrapped given the postponement of the three Western Canada contests, planned to be reset for later in the season when NHL officials hope current Covid-19 limits on attendance at indoor events might be eased or lifted.
NHL

