Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mother With A New Car [Watch]

By Sana Khan
 5 days ago
Dwayne Johnson shared a cute and emotional moment on Instagram over the weekend as he surprised his mother Ata Johnson with a new car. Dwayne, 49, gifted a Cadillac to his mother this Christmas. The actor shared a video and a series of photos featuring his kids and mom....

