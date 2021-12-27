Vigil Held For 2 Men Killed Trying To Cross Manhattan Street On Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas Eve accident took the lives of two men waiting to cross a street in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan.

Now, their families are demanding that lawmakers make safer roads for pedestrians and cyclists, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Sunday.

The pain runs deep.

“All we want is justice,” Christina Eduardo Maceda told CBS2 in Spanish as she held back tears. Her older brother, Delfino “Eduardo” Maceda and delivery worker Taurino Rosendo Morales were both killed on Friday after a Baldor Foods box truck jumped a curb and slammed into them. Police said it happened at the corner of Third Avenue and East 61st Street.

Delfino Maceda’s sister told CBS2 he leaves behind two children and a wife expecting twins. Christmas Eve was also his 47th birthday.

“There’s no words to actually explain how we all feel and I’m talking for all of us,” delivery worker Jose Nevares said.

Some in attendance at a vigil on Sunday included close family and friends who said tragedies like this one are preventable and they want lawmakers to act fast.

“There’s another pandemic of crashes. More than 60,000 crashes happen in New York City every year. More than 60% of the crashes are happening at intersections,” incoming Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he plans to take action to make intersections safer for both pedestrians and cyclists.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.