Rochester teen shot inside home on Hollenbeck Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are currently investigating a shooting near Hollenbeck Street in Rochester that occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.
Officials say a female in her late teens suffered at least one gunshot wound which she sustained inside of her residence.
She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she is being treated.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
