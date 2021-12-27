ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester teen shot inside home on Hollenbeck Street

By Julia Popowych
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are currently investigating a shooting near Hollenbeck Street in Rochester that occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m.

Officials say a female in her late teens suffered at least one gunshot wound which she sustained inside of her residence.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she is being treated.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Faith Marie
4d ago

I truly hope that the outstanding violence issue, is one of/or is the #1 problem our new mayor feels is at the top of the "To Do" list on how to make this city more safe to live in like before? Things wasn't 💯 perfect before but we used to have the privilege of at least being shocked when a murdered person's body was discovered....nowadays, we're shocked if a day passes by and no body has been found? 🤦

Fatal three vehicle crash in Volney

VOLNEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a fatal three vehicle crash has occurred south of Weller Road in the Town of Volney on December 27th. Around 4:00pm early Monday evening, 24-year-old Matthew C. Pelton from Phoenix, NY was northbound on County Route 6 in his 2014 Dodge pick-up truck […]
VOLNEY, NY
Warrant executed at New Hartford vape shop

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a local vape shop has been raided after someone allegedly sold concentrated cannabis to a minor. Around 1:00pm on Wednesday December 29th, the OCSO Narcotics, Criminal Investigation Unit, Warrants Unit, and New Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at the ‘Smoke […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Utica Center for Development starts ‘Clean Out your Closet’ campaign

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Center for Development (UCD) has announced that is now accepting donations for clothing and other household items. UCD Staff and volunteers’ area asking anyone who may have unused items they would be willing to donate that they can do so by stopping at of their several drop-off locations throughout […]
UTICA, NY
