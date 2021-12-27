Pedestrian struck in the Falls

Photo by RobShotsEmergency personnel work at the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road Sunday night.

Niagara Falls police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Niagara Avenue and Lockport Road Sunday night.

The incident occurred about 6:20 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the female pedestrian was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Infinity remained on scene and was cooperating with police, according to police.

Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit was activated and responding to the scene. The incident is under investigation.