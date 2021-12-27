ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Holiday Shopping Rates Rise At Fastest Rate In 39 Years

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skFju_0dWSgkQk00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The omicron variant may be disrupting holiday plans, but not holiday shopping. Holiday sales rose at the fastest rate we’ve seen in 39 years.

Shoppers are returning to stores the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts, others going back to buy things they didn’t get.

CBS took a look at a mall in San Mateo where bargain hunters are on the hunt for some steep discounts.

Unlike last week, a much more relaxed atmosphere at shopping centers across the bay area on Sunday.

No more last-minute shopping, although there are still a good amount of people at the Hillsdale Mall in San Mateo.

Aside from the returns and exchanges, we found some smart and experienced bargain hunters hunting for those clearance deals.

At Bath and Body Works there was a line because they were doing 50 and 75 percent off on certain items.

“I saved $99. That’s gas money for two weeks. That’s worth it,” said Bridget Blount, one of the shoppers taking advantage of these post-Christmas deals.

In all, Holiday sales were up more than 10-percent compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday period.

Experts say many consumers shifted their spending to e-commerce, but sales stayed strong.

Shoppers also paid more across the board for things like food and gas.

In fact, consumer prices rose more than 5 percent over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Sales#Shopping Centers#Consumer Prices#Omicron#Bath And Body Works
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart’s After-Christmas Sale: Find and Shop the Hottest Discount Deals Online

Walmart continues its holiday sales despite the close of Christmas. In an effort to lure nervous shoppers away from their computers and to Walmart stores, the retailer started its Black Friday promotions in early November, beginning October promotions. While the number of consumers shopping in-store increased over last year, it...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Footwear News

More Than a Third of Americans Took on Debt This Holiday Season

More Americans took on debt this holiday season than in 2020, according to a new survey by LendingTree. From making travel plans to purchasing gifts for loved ones, more than a third of American consumers (36%) incurred holiday debt this season up from 31% in 2020. This year, borrowers owe an average of $1,249, down 10% from $1,381 last season, LendingTree found. And while most holiday borrowers with debt put it on their credit cards (62%), nearly 40% of Americans used buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing for holiday gifts this year. This is up slightly from 37% in 2020, reported LendingTree....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Staten Island Advance

Retail store closings 2021: The list of chains that closed stores this year

Retailers have reported a busy holiday shopping season but it comes after two years of difficult times amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Big-box stores have been hit hard by shutdowns and inflation just as more people and companies are focusing on online sales. As a result, several retailers announced permanent store closings or filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the last year.
BUSINESS
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL
goodmorningamerica.com

16 things for every budget from Walmart's End of Year Clearance Sale

With gifting season over, many retailers are faced with the challenge of getting through inventory before launching into a new year. That means smart shoppers can still find amazing deals in the final days of the year. Walmart's End of Year Clearance Sale is one of the best going right...
SHOPPING
AL.com

What time does Walmart close on New Year’s Eve? Dec. 31 store hours

Ringing in 2022 with some shopping? Or maybe you forgot something you need for your New Year’s Eve party? If so, you’re in luck. The nation’s largest retailer – Walmart – is open New Year’s eve (Dec. 31). Most stores will be open regular hours, typically 6 a.m. -11 p.m. Stores will be open regular hours on New Years Day (Jan. 1) as well.
RETAIL
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases in many ways has reversed the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still holding out despite the grim environment and are working hard to keep their stores open. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Tuesday, with 265,427 cases a day on average, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, 2% of all Manhattan residents were positive in the last week, with other boroughs seeing similarly strong numbers. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle the challenges of keeping...
RETAIL
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy