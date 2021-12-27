ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel nurses say the current healthcare system is 'unsustainable' as COVID-19 infections surge again. Some say the pay is the only thing keeping them on the front lines.

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjSjW_0dWSgifI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grv4R_0dWSgifI00
A team of nurses, none of whom were interviewed in this story, and physicians transfers a patient with COVID-19 into intensive care from the emergency room at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in November.

Jenn Ackerman /For The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Front-line workers have been dealing with wave after wave of COVID-19 cases for almost two years.
  • The pandemic has created a demand for travel nurses as hospitals struggle with staff shortages.
  • Some travel nurses are considering leaving the profession, calling the system unsustainable.

Travel nurses have been in high demand as hospitals across the country deal with surge after surge of COVID-19 and struggle with staffing shortages , but some nurses say the current healthcare system is "unsustainable."

As a means to deal with staff shortages, hospitals are enticing travel nurses with high-paying contracts. In some areas, travel nurses are making more than doctors.

"The hospital that I'm working in right now was so short staffed and so critically overwhelmed that I am making more money than the surgeons," Tayler Oakes, a travel nurse, told Insider.

But Oakes said the system is unsustainable. She told Insider that while she loves to take care of patients, she's burned out, and the only thing keeping her in her bedside role is the pay.

"I think the money, this is keeping a lot of us in the industry, which is also super concerning because that's not sustainable at all," she said.

The compensation has pushed some nurses to leave their staff positions to follow the money into the travel-nurse industry, Taylor Dilick, a travel nurse in South Carolina, told Insider. She said the lack of adequate pay for staff nurses, alongside working conditions, led to "a mass exodus" of staff nurses who took on more lucrative travel positions.

Oakes said some of the issues plaguing the industry were ongoing before the pandemic hit almost two years ago , but the surges of COVID-19 cases have just exacerbated them.

"I don't ever see myself not being a nurse, but I don't know how long a body can sustain the work that we do at the bedside for 12 hours a day," she said. "How long your emotional and mental health can maintain seeing people die all the time from preventable things."

She added: "I think people just don't understand what healthcare workers see. Like, I mean, imagine seeing people die all day, every day, and you're supposed to clock out and go to dinner."

Nurses previously told Insider that, as officials warn of an uptick in hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant's spread across the country, they feel as if they're living in the movie "Groundhog Day."

While many were optimistic with the rollout of vaccines last year that cases would decline and the strain on the healthcare system would subside, they have instead found themselves in what feels like a never-ending loop.

The pandemic has made many nurses consider leaving the profession. A Trusted Health online survey conducted in March of over 1,000 travel nurses found that 67% said they did not think the healthcare system was prioritizing nurses' mental health and well-being.

Additionally, out of the 46% of respondents who said they felt less committed to nursing, almost half said they were considering leaving the profession, and 25% said they were looking for a job outside of nursing or planning to retire.

Nikki Motta, another travel nurse, told Insider that she has more work on her plate with fewer nurses available and more demand for them. While she might have only one to three patients she's personally taking care of, she said she would often have to help out other nurses who have just graduated or are not specifically trained to treat COVID-19 patients.

That adds to the mental and physical exhaustion she feels, she said. Motta previously told Insider that she's considering leaving bedside care because of the stress.

"I think that healthcare systems need to realize that nurses are valuable and that they're an integral part of healthcare systems and they wouldn't run without them," Motta said.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 98

Arr Jay
5d ago

The US once had the gold standard of health care.Congress changed that.Diversity changed that.There is no longer an American standard and the public is none the wiser.

Reply(8)
14
Yvonne Condarco Timmis
4d ago

stop with the mandates with by the way are against our constitutional rights...and let people work with or without the vaccine

Reply(1)
12
Rose Phillips
5d ago

It is sad to say but doctors and nurses are the new age factory workers. America is sick and is not getting better.

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Systems#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Healthcare Workers#The Washington Post#Getty Images Front
First Coast News

'We're not going to be able to continue paying rates like that': Hospital says hiring traveling nurses is unavoidable, comes with a cost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The nurse shortage across the country hasn't spared the First Coast. Due to close to 40 employees out right now with COVID, and the already existing nursing shortage, the President and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System said they've had to hiring traveling nurses again. The traveling nurses helped during other COVID surges mostly due to a high number of hospitalizations coupled with the nurse shortage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Hospitals are filling up with COVID patients. It doesn’t have to be that way

Last week, the CDC determined that my state, New Hampshire, has the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. The state has also reported that 140 people died of COVID-19 related illnesses in New Hampshire in the month of November. That’s 140 grieving families, 140 empty chairs at holiday tables and 140 deaths that could have been prevented.
HEALTH SERVICES
sentinelcolorado.com

About half of Colorado COVID-19 infections now from omicron variant, officials say, posing a new challenge for healthcare systems

DENVER | Data collected across the state from positive COVID-19 test results suggest that about half of all infections in Colorado are now caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to state health officials. The news bodes ill for already exhausted healthcare workers and struggling hospitals across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
HEALTH SERVICES
iheart.com

Hochul Praises Healthcare Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19 Surge

Governor Kathy Hochul is praising healthcare workers who are helping people who have contracted COVID-19 receive the treatment they need. During a visit to Plattsburgh Wednesday, Governor Hochul said that doctors, nurses and other staff are dealing with exhaustion as another wave of the virus spreads across the state. Hochul went on to say that New Yorkers owe all healthcare providers a tremendous debt of gratitude for their efforts. Her office also announced more than 67,000 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, which is the highest single-day total of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Isolating Quebec health staff may have to return to work early under new plans

Quebec healthcare workers exposed to Covid-19 may have to go to work sooner than expected if staffing levels in the Canadian province’s facilities reach a critical point. Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, made the announcement earlier this week, explaining that in a worst-case scenario the province would have no choice but to insist that isolating employees return to work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

345K+
Followers
22K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy