Saints now have 21 players and four coaches on the COVID-19 list

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XbHrc_0dWSge8O00

There are now 21 players and four coaches on the New Orleans Saints' Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Our media partners at The Advocate say sources tell them that New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander tested positive on Sunday afternoon and is expected to be added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list and miss the game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Alexander is the third linebacker and 21st Saints player to test positive since Tuesday, the newspaper reports.

Four coaches have also tested positive, including special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was added to the list on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints placed receiver-returner Deonte Harris on the Reserve/Covid-19 reserve list on Sunday, Dec. 26. The Saints also placed practice squad offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins ﻿, practice squad defensive back KeiVarae Russell and practice squad defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to miss Monday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by members of the coaching staff.

On Saturday, the Saints placed defensive end Carl Granderson on the Covid-19 list.

On Friday, the Saints placed four players on the Covid-19 list . The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

As of now, New Orleans has 36 players on the active roster and 13 players on their practice squad that are available for their showdown with Miami Monday. NFL teams are typically allowed to dress 48 players on gameday.

