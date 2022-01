This Star Trek: Discovery article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7. Some of the cliches about Star Trek are totally true. When haters try to say that the most common Star Trek episodes are all about space diplomacy or long-drawn-out debates about science fiction ethics, true believers know that’s actually a huge compliment. And in this way, the seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 — “…But to Connect” — is one of the best examples of a Star Trek episode, ever. Not only do we get big, galaxy-defining space politics, but also a unique debate about the nature of sentience and what to do when it’s in a form we’ve never seen before.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO