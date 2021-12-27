1 Person Shot In NE OKC Home Shooting, OCPD Says

A woman was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Sunday night in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

According to police, somebody shot into a home on the 1800 block of Homa Ave. near NE 16th St.

The shooter was outside the house during the shooting and fled the scene. A suspect has not been identified, according to police.

A woman inside the house was hit by a bullet and taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities told News 9 that she is expected to survive.

Police have not released names of anyone involved at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with News9 for the latest details.