People head to airport Sunday to venture home after holiday travels

Sunday marked a busy day for many as they headed back home after holiday travels.

AAA said the day after Christmas is always one of the busiest days at the airport.

OzarksFirst checked in with travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

“This airport is great,” said airport traveler, Will Frakes. “Security has been fine. Denver wasn’t too bad and as long as you just take a little extra time, you should be fine. I haven’t had any issues.”

Some passengers said they’re just glad to be traveling again.

“This year is okay for me and him and our family, but I would say last year, no,” said airport traveler, Colbi.

While most passengers are headed in to come home, others still have other trips planned.

“We just got here from Tampa,” said airport travelers Jamie and Lauren Slaybaugh. “We’re here to visit Branson, Missouri because it’s our grandparent’s 60th anniversary, so they got us a cabin here and we’re gonna spend the whole week.”

