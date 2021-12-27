No garbage or recycling pick-up for Seattle on Monday

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities announced there will be no residential or commercial garbage, recycling or food and waste pick-up in Seattle on Monday, Dec. 27.

Due to the significant snow and ice that remains on residential streets, collection could not be conducted safely without a risk to public safety, staff and property.

Weather permitting, pick-up will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 28, on a revised schedule. Monday customers will be collected on Tuesday on a one-day delay.

All remaining services will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Any customers that are missed this week will be allowed to put out double amount their normal amount of garbage at no additional charge on their next collection day.

