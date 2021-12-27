ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Breaking down the two Bears plays that beat the Seahawks

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEATTLE — With one play to win the game Sunday — a two-point conversion down one with 61 seconds left — the Bears called “QH Swivel.” Receiver Damiere Byrd, split wide right, was supposed to run a slant and pick the defender covering Darnell Mooney as he ran from the slot...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Comment On Playing Future

Russell Wilson is still the starting quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, but he may have one foot out the door. During this Thursday’s media session, Wilson opened up about the Seahawks’ home finale for the 2021 season. This led to him discussing his future with the club. “I...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Teez Tabor
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Adam Thielen On IR Ahead Of Packers Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Thielen missed two games with an ankle injury before returning to the lineup in Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He only played 23 snaps in that game. Thielen will finish the season with with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. MORE: Vikings Activate Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 Reserve The 31-year-old moved into the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver role this year with Justin Jefferson’s continuing rise into superstardom. Jefferson, who was selected to the Pro Bowl last week, has 97 catches for 1,451 yards and nine touchdowns this year. K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook will move up the depth chart in Thielen’s absence. The Vikings head to Lambeau Field Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers, hoping to keep their playoff chances alive.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bears Quarterback News

The Chicago Bears will have a different quarterback on Sunday against the New York Giants. On Friday afternoon, head coach Matt Nagy announced that Andy Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields. Fields has been battling an ankle injury and still isn’t 100% healthy. Fields also didn’t suit...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bears#Basketball#Breaking Down#American Football
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears’ defense finally put the hammer down

When Nick Foles engineered a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to give the Bears a 25-24 lead over the Seahawks with 1:01 to go Sunday, it stunned the home crowd at Lumen Field. But, believe it or not, the Bears had been there before. Not only was it the third time...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sun-Times

Who’s Plan B vs. Giants if Justin Fields is out? Bears keep it mysterious at QB

The Bears’ quarterback situation for their home finale Sunday against the Giants remained up in the air as they practiced Thursday. The team’s strong preference is to get rookie Justin Fields as many snaps as possible over the final two games, but not at the expense of his health. Fields missed the game against the Seahawks because of an ankle injury and was limited in the first two practices this week.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Seahawks’ injury designations: Offensive line could be down two players vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions Week 17 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have declared their injury designations and, for the most part, are relatively healthy, although there is a chance they will be without two of their starting offensive linemen. Let’s take a look at the Seahawks’ additions to the COVID-19 list and...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

As Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham’s career reaches its twilight, he looks to leave a lasting legacy beyond the football field through flying — and helping

Jimmy Graham has a vision of his future that involves flying over NFL fields. But not in the way the Chicago Bears tight end has for the last 12 seasons, when he used his 6-foot-7, former-basketball-player body to haul in 85 touchdown passes for four teams. This dream involves the other passion he has built over the last decade, the one that will extend well beyond whenever he hangs up his ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy