ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

By Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iu9nV_0dWSecIW00

A last-minute interception by Foye Oluokun showed again the Atlanta Falcons are learning to win close games.

Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.

“It’s a gritty group for sure,” said Ryan of the Falcons (7-8), who have a chance for a winning season after finishing 4-12 last year. “It hasn’t been perfect by any stretch of the imagination throughout the year, but when we’ve been in one-score games we’ve done a good job.”

The Falcons improved to 7-2 in one-possession games, including four wins by no more than four points.

Oluokun’s interception of Lions fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win. Boyle’s pass was intended for Kalif Raymond.

“My eyes brought me over there,” Oluokun said. “I just made a play on the ball when it came.”

It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Boyle acknowledged he made the wrong read on Atlanta’s defense.

“Looking back, it was man coverage,” Boyle said. “I worked the zone coverage side. That was my mistake. … I felt really good going into this game. With every look they could give me I had a plan for … but for it to end like that is heartbreaking, it really is.”

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession at the Atlanta 37. The fumble was forced by Jalen Reeves-Maybin and recovered by Dean Marlowe.

“We felt like we had total control of the game and we were going to go down there and score,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell. “It was set up perfectly for us.”

The Falcons began the day knowing they had to win their final three regular-season games to protect hopes of making the playoffs. Even that may not be enough.

Ryan’s 19-yard pass to Kyle Pitts set up the go-ahead touchdown. Hurst beat linebacker Charles Harris, who spent the 2020 season with the Falcons, to snap a 13-13 tie.

The Lions answered with a 17-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, 26 seconds but stalled at the 5. Riley Patterson made a 26-yard field goal.

Without Goff, Detroit (2-12-1) couldn’t maintain momentum gained by last week’s surprising 30-12 win over Arizona. The Lions were called for six offside penalties.

Boyle completed 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards, including a 20-yard scoring pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and one interception.

The Lions also were without running back D’Andre Swift, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder despite returning to practice this week.

Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye was placed on injured reserve before the game with a thumb injury, ending his season.

Ryan completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown. Pitts caught six passes for 102 yards, including a 35-yard sideline catch in the third quarter.

ST. BROWN ON A ROLL

St. Brown had nine catches for 91 yards. He joined Calvin Johnson as the only Lions players with four consecutive games with eight or more catches.

LONG-AWAITED ATLANTA WIN

The Falcons finally earned their first true home win after five losses at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They were the designated home team for a 27-20 win in London over the New York Jets on Oct. 10.

FAKE PUNT

Lions punter Jack Fox completed a 21-yard pass to KhaDarel Hodge on a fake punt in the second quarter, moving Detroit to the Atlanta 24. Three plays later, Boyle completed the 20-yard scoring pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Fox has passed for 38 yards this season, the most for a Lions punter since Tom Skladany’s 38 yards in 1980.

SHOES SAY IT ALL

Atlanta’s do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson didn’t make the Pro Bowl despite excelling as a runner, receiver and return specialist. His 1,421 combined yards entering the game ranked fifth in the NFL.

Patterson made a comment about the Pro Bowl snub with a message written on a red cleat: “No Pro Bowl? No Problem!” A green Grinch was painted on his other shoe.

Patterson had seven carries for only 14 yards and lost one yard on his only catch.

INJURY REPORT

Lions: RB Jason Cabinda did not return after leaving with a right knee injury in the first quarter. … TE Shane Zylstra was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter.

Lions: play at Seattle next Sunday in their final road game of the season.

Falcons: visit Buffalo next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Kalif Raymond
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons LB Foye Oluokun named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Falcons have a difficult road ahead of them as they travel to Buffalo this Sunday, then they host the Saints in the season finale at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Atlanta must win out, among other games around the league falling in their favor, to have any shot at the playoffs. But for now, there is a celebration before the likely onslaught the Bills will bestow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Vikings

The Packers needed four interceptions to narrowly defeat the Browns last week. They’ll need to play much better to defeat Minnesota in Week 17. Winning ugly is important in the NFL and that’s certainly what the Packers did against the Browns on Christmas Day. Green Bay’s 24-22 win was greatly aided by Baker Mayfield’s holiday generosity. The Packers’ defense managed to notch four interceptions due to Mayfield’s erratic play under center.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy