Manufacturers like Nissan and Subaru will have interesting things at the 2022 Toyota Auto Salon, but so will a cavalcade of aftermarket companies. A notable one is VeilSide, the Japanese tuning company founded and still run by Hironao Yokomaku and was probably made globally famous by the Fast & Furious franchise. But the operation has been around much longer and won its first show award at the 1991 Tokyo Auto Salon, a decade before The Fast and the Furious began teaching us about the importance of family. Carscoops reports that Yokomaku is working on a new Toyota Supra body kit for next month's salon, images of which prove that the CEO hasn't lost his obsession with everything over-the-top.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO