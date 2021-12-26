ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Zach Wilson embarrasses Jaguars defense on 52-yard TD run

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
Zach Wilson’s rookie season for the New York Jets hasn’t been the most exciting, but he provided an epic clip for the highlight reel during Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson showed off his impressive athleticism with a 52-yard touchdown run, scrambling to his right and weaving his way through the entire Jags defense on his way to the end zone.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft still has a long way to go, but this play was just a glimpse of what he’s capable of bringing to the offense when a play breaks down.

