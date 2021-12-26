ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Our COVID sacrifices pale in comparison with 1943

By Madison Bethune
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago

If you want to understand the world we occupy — the challenges we face, but more importantly, the failures we endure — forget for a moment that this is a day in late December 2021. Think instead that it is October 1943.

The singer Kate Smith has just completed 18 straight hours on CBS radio, a national-unity effort that prompted 39-million Americans to buy $107 million in war bonds. The fourth, in a series of wartime ration books, is being distributed.

American women are scrubbing railroad locomotives, welding aircraft bodies, packing surgical kits to send overseas. Girl Scouts are planting victory gardens. A poster reads: “Have you REALLY tried to save gas by getting into a car club?”

October 1943 is about 660 days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, that thrust the United States into World War II. This week is about 660 days from the World Health Organization’s declaration in 2020 that a global pandemic had broken out.

Americans were weary of war in October 1943; they did not know that nearly two more years of privation and death would transpire before the guns would still. Americans in December 2021 are weary of COVID restrictions; we do not know whether we face another two years of masks, social distancing, overflowing hospitals and death.

World War II accounted for 407,316 military casualties, according to the National World War II Museum.

The coronavirus has caused twice that many deaths in half that time. As terrible as World War II was — an unprecedented threat to freedom, a horrifying global plunge into theretofore unknown human depravity — COVID is exacting a far bigger toll among Americans.

And yet, the contrast in national harmony and sense of national purpose is dramatic.

Some 660 days into World War II, Lawrence Bresnahan, the local director of the Office of Price Administration, took to the airwaves on Boston radio station WHDH and said, “Today, thousands of Massachusetts residents stand ready to accept any inconvenience or make any sacrifice that will help to bring victory one day sooner or save one more American life.”

Some 660 days into the pandemic, many Americans regard wearing masks as an intolerable inconvenience, and practicing social distancing as too great a sacrifice, and thus, defy scientific expertise and governmental authority.

Bresnahan asked thousands of teachers to help distribute new ration books, which included 96 red, blue and green stickers for the purchase of sugar and coffee and other items.

No one regarded those as intrusions on personal freedom or unendurable diktats from a tyrannical central government. The hardships asked of 21st-century Americans include the washing of hands and restrictions on large parties.

In the summer of 1943 — the equivalent in the COVID period of around Labor Day this year — President Franklin D. Roosevelt posed several questions in a radio address:

“Are you working full time on your job? Are you growing all the food you can? Are you buying your limit of war bonds? Are you loyally and cheerfully cooperating with your government in preventing inflation and profiteering, and making rationing work with fairness to all?” Then he added, “It is not too much to say that we must pour into this war the entire strength and intelligence and the willpower of the people of the United States.”

Around that time, several posters could be seen around American cities and towns saying, “Do with less, so they’ll have enough!”

“Save waste fats for explosives/Send them to your meat dealer”

“Millions of troops are on the move. Is YOUR trip necessary?”

At about that time, the federal government distributed a training memo for its Volunteer Assistance Program. It began with, “This is TOTAL warfare. We are all in it together.”

In those days, there were legitimate reasons for members of minority groups in America to stand aside. They did not. The Pittsburgh Courier , the great Black newspaper that had a nationwide audience, partly by subscription, partly by the efforts of Pullman porters who distributed the paper across the country, undertook its “Double V” campaign for the victory of human rights around the world and civil rights at home — and was unstinting in its support of the war effort.

Mexican Americans in Phoenix conducted a drive to collect money to purchase cigars and cigarettes for soldiers. “The patriotic fever infected the entire community,” Christine Marin, an Arizona State University scholar of Latino society, wrote in a 1987 paper presented to the National Association of Chicano Studies. “In spite of the wartime hardships imposed upon the community, the donations remained steady and consistent.”

No child was left behind on the home front. In rural communities, 4H members mobilized, spurred by this appeal: “Uncle Sam isn’t asking the boys and girls to give away to the armed forces the food they have raised — just eat it and buy less. The more we have to buy, the more we are taking away from the boys in the armed forces who can’t raise gardens, pigs, chicks, etc.”

In this period, the San Pedro News Pilot newspaper in Texas carried a feature called, “Today on the Home Front.” In one night, 500 members of the women’s division of the National War Fund raised $114,325 on the way to their $1-million goal.

Americans living at a time, commensurate with our 660 days of the virus, were getting accustomed to one new pair of shoes a year, 12 ounces of sugar a week, and three gallons of gas every seven days.

We are being asked to make do with takeout.

Still ahead in World War II at this time were the relief of Leningrad, the liberation of Rome, the D-Day invasion of Europe, the Battle of the Bulge, the execution of Benito Mussolini, the deaths of Roosevelt and Adolf Hitler, the surrender of Germany, and the atomic attack on Japan.

We do not know what is ahead for us in the fight against the virus, nor whether it will last longer than American involvement in World War II (about four years) or, more perilously still, European involvement in the conflict (about six years).

We do know that American attitudes today are far different, and that Americans do not, as Bresnahan said on the radio in October 1943, “stand ready to accept any inconvenience or make any sacrifice,” even though those inconveniences and sacrifices are, by our parents’ and grandparents’ standards, trivial.

A Swampscott Class of 1972 member, David M. Shribman is the Pulitzer Prize-winning former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The post Our COVID sacrifices pale in comparison with 1943 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Was COVID-19 an intentional attack?

In 2019, one world leader could have assumed he could attack with impunity from all recourse or repercussions, a friend, an enemy and the world. President Joseph Biden, my underlying premise is that COVID-19 pandemic was not a naturally developed or accidentally released virus. You need to establish a committee...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
editorials24.com

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mysterious hubby Scott Borgerson now MIA

Ghislaine Maxwell’s future husband became intoxicated by the limelight the beautiful heiress shined on his life. Now Scott Borgerson, who secretly married Maxwell in 2016, has left her to face the glare of international incrimination alone — while he jaunts around his exclusive coastal New England town in sports cars, often in the company of an attractive new female friend.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Adolf Hitler
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
Salon

Ted Cruz confuses Washington state with Western Australia in attack on “power drunk” Democrats

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, confused Washington state and Western Australia to claim that Democrats had banned dancing, in a tweet he has since deleted. Cruz shared a tweet from conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson that included a screenshot of a Facebook comment in which the government of Western Australia (known by the abbreviation WA, as is the U.S. state in the Pacific Northwest) advised a woman that "dancing is strictly not permitted" on New Year's Eve under the region's strict COVID rules.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Effort#Cbs#Americans#Japanese#Whdh
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

From AOC to Joe Manchin, the winners and losers in a tumultuous 2021 in US politics

As 2021 comes to a close, it is pretty clear that the year was a loss for many people. It began with a violent assault on the US Capitol in an attempt to subvert democracy as the president repeated lies about the election being stolen. That would set the tone for the rest of the poisonous year in politics. Similarly, the world entered its second full year in a pandemic and despite the emergence of a vaccine in record time, a large sliver of the country rebuffed calls to get immunised.In turn, the year has ended much as it began,...
U.S. POLITICS
Hickory Daily Record

Christmas 1944: A story of sacrifice

Christmas 1960 provided a major life experience for me. Fifteen years after the death of my namesake uncle in World War II, my grandmother provided me a gift that could provide remembrances of my uncle in future years. Although I was too young to fully understand the gifts, I knew...
SOCIETY
Bristol Press

Laying wreaths in memory of veteran sacrifices

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain veterans, dignitaries and residents laid wreaths during rainy, cold weather in Fairview Cemetery Saturday morning to remember the costs of freedom and the sacrifices of local veterans as part of a national initiative called Wreaths Across America. After placing those wreaths, supporters gathered at...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy