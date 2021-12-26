Peabody looking for snowplow operators

PEABODY — With the winter season officially here, the city is looking for experienced snowplow operators to help clear the city’s streets.

Applications for service are now available from the city’s Purchasing Department at Peabody City Hall. They can be picked up in person or they can be mailed to you by calling the department at 978-538-5902. Specifically, the city is looking for drivers with their own equipment. Applications should be returned to the Public Services Department at 50 Farm Ave. for consideration to be assigned to routes in the winter season. Applications as submitted to Public Services are required to include: evidence that the city garage has inspected the vehicle/s; and evidence of insurance, with certain information related to the vehicle/s on the application. Applications will be accepted until deadlines set forth in the application, or until otherwise cancelled by the Public Services Department. The city especially needs vehicles over 12,000 GVW (gross vehicle weight) for certain routes. The city reserves the right to accept or reject applications as stated in the city application documents. Applications missing any required items will be returned. Application packages can also be requested by email at purchasing@peabody-ma.gov . Please be sure to include your U.S. postal-service mailing information on all correspondence.

