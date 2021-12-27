Komets survive late-game surge by Fuel for 6-4 win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets extinguished the Fuel’s fire early and despite Indy trying to make a late-game comeback, Fort Wayne manged to hold on for the 6-4 win at home.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Matthew Barnaby – 4:27/1st

Will Graber – 9:56/1st

Matt Alvaro – 5:15/2nd

Shawn Szydlowski – 10:41/2nd

Nick Jermain – 11:09/2nd

Will Graber 19:35/3rd

The Komets run it back tomorrow, Fort Wayne will host the Cincinnati Cyclones Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.