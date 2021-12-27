ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets survive late-game surge by Fuel for 6-4 win

By Colton Howard
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets extinguished the Fuel’s fire early and despite Indy trying to make a late-game comeback, Fort Wayne manged to hold on for the 6-4 win at home.

Scoring for the Komets in the win:

Matthew Barnaby – 4:27/1st

Will Graber – 9:56/1st

Matt Alvaro – 5:15/2nd

Shawn Szydlowski – 10:41/2nd

Nick Jermain – 11:09/2nd

Will Graber 19:35/3rd

The Komets run it back tomorrow, Fort Wayne will host the Cincinnati Cyclones Monday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

