The hits keep on coming for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland has now entered the NBA’s COVID protocols. Over the last handful of weeks, Cleveland has dealt with over eight different players entering the associations’ health and safety protocols. Impact players like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have already missed extended time due to the NBA’s protocols. Perhaps the Cavaliers’ most vital player will be out for several games. The value of Garland — who could be on track for an All-Star appearance — this season cannot be overstated. The third-year guard is averaging 19.5 points while dishing out over seven assists per game. Garland has been the key cog in the Wine and Gold’s offense this season; Cleveland could stumble without the emerging star.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO