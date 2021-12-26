ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas destroying Washington at halftime of Sunday Night Football

By Bryan Manning
 5 days ago
Things started well for the Washington Football Team in Week 16 when the defense held the Dallas Cowboys to seven yards on six plays during their first possession.

That proved to be the highlight of the night for Washington, well, except for teammates fighting on the sideline.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws an interception on his first attempt, and it was all downhill from there for Washington. The Cowboys would quickly march down the field, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Washington’s offense continued to stall, and the Cowboys took advantage, going up 14-7. On Washington’s third possession, Heinicke is intercepted by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who took it to the house, and the Cowboys were up 21-7.

Washington finally put together a solid drive after Heinicke found rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown for 48 yards, beating Trevon Diggs on the play. Antonio Gibson would take the Heinicke pass into the end zone several plays later, cutting the lead to 21-7.

Washington’s defense would give it right back, leading to a sideline altercation between defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

The Cowboys would score two more touchdowns for good measure, going into halftime with a 42-7 lead over Washington.

Heinicke completed five of 14 passes for 93 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the first half. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have rolled up 388 total yards in the first half.

Not that it matters, but Washington will begin the second half on offense.

