Astronomy

Mystery Behind Formation Of Surface Ice-shapes On Pluto Unravelled

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have unravelled a fascinating new insight into how the landscape of the dwarf-planet Pluto has formed. A team of international researchers, including Dr Adrien Morison from the University of Exeter, has shown how vast ice forms have been shaped in one of the planet's largest craters, Sputnik Planita....

