Mystery Behind Formation Of Surface Ice-shapes On Pluto Unravelled

An international team, including researchers from École normale supérieure (ENS) in Lyon, France and the University of Exeter in the UK, has figured out why an impact crater on the surface of Pluto called Sputnik Planitia is filled with nitrogen ice that is surprising polygonal in shape. The scientists were able to show that this astonishing pattern of flat polygons separated by narrow troughs is formed by ice sublimation, a process by which the ice turns directly into gas without going through a liquid state. The team concluded that this sublimation is what seems to power convection in the ice layer of Sputnik Planitia by cooling down its surface.

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO