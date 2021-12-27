WATCH: Heated Washington Players Jon Allen & Daron Payne Fight as Cowboys Take Huge Halftime Lead

ARLINGTON, Texas - Inexplicably, the Washington Football Team brought to town its own Dragon Seats "hot-seats'' bench for Sunday's indoor game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Maybe the "hot-seats'' bench is why the WFT sideline tempers were flaring.

The WFT is in the middle of a losing fight against the Cowboys here at AT&T Stadium. And the WFT is in the middle of a fight on its own sideline as well.

The frustration of being way behind the hated NFC East-rival Cowboys - who earlier in the day clinched the division title - obviously and boiled over in a way that led to a fight between two teammates.

Dallas had just finished scoring yet another touchdown to go up 28-7 (moments later the Cowboys would increase that lead to 36-7 with a few minutes remaining in the first half) when the WFT sideline became a scene.

The jousting competitors were defensive line mates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Payne was seen talking to Allen, who was sitting next to him on Washington's shipped-in benches. Payne then stood to his feet and then poked a finger into the face of the still-seated Allen.

That crossed a line ... and Allen rose to his feet and threw a punch at Payne.

Teammates then were required to step in and separate the two men following the punch thrown by Allen.

“That escalated way too much,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said.

Notably, not only are Allen and Payne teammates on the WFT, but they were also teammates in college at Alabama, each of them becoming first-round picks by the WFT in back-to-back years.

The Washington Football Team has faced uphill battles in many cases all season long. And now they've got a self-imposed issue to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys - already boasting a month of defensive dominance - are clicking in every way with their Dak Prescott-led offense, holding a 42-7 halftime lead, with the QB totaling 321 passing yards and four TD passes in the first half.

