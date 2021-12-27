WATCH: Fat Man TD! Terence Steele Scores First Career Touchdown

It's been a historic day for offensive linemen in the end zone.

Today, three offensive linemen scored a touchdown, including Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Steele scored the touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly four minutes.

Steele is the first offensive lineman to score on a receiving touchdown for the Cowboys since 1968 when Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright caught a pass from quarterback Don Meredith.

But Steele wasn't the only offensive lineman to score today.

Cowboys Critic Calls for 'Chaos' - And Kellen Moore Demotion; Why?

Dave Wannstedt advocated a big change Sunday morning, and Kellen Moore and the Cowboys invalidated it in one night

16 hours ago

Cowboys ‘Fired Up’ About Tyron Playing vs. Cards

Tyron Smith is coming back? Said offensive line mate La'el Collins: “That’s even more scary."

16 hours ago

‘Ain’t Done Yet!’: Is This Start to Dak Cowboys Super Bowl Run?

“Winning the division is something that you set a team goal to do, and to get the T-shirts and hats – that’s a cool thing, but I guarantee you nobody in the locker room is satisfied with that.” - Dak

18 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson found the end zone on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the team's win over the New York Giants.

New York Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott also scored six for his squad on a pass from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As teams look to get creative on the goal line towards the end of the season, it's nice to see linemen go their whole careers grinding in the trenches and have the opportunity to celebrate and directly put some points on the scoreboard.

For the Cowboys, Steele has forced his way onto the field one way or another this season by splitting playing time with La'el Collins, who has been in and out of the lineup this season with suspensions and injuries.

In an odd statistic, Steele now has more touchdowns this season than running back Tony Pollard, who had 34 receptions heading into tonight's game.

The Cowboys hold a 42-7 lead over Washington at halftime.