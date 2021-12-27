ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Fat Man TD! Terence Steele Scores First Career Touchdown

By Jeremy Brener
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttzk3_0dWSZVF600

It's been a historic day for offensive linemen in the end zone.

Today, three offensive linemen scored a touchdown, including Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Steele scored the touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive that spanned nearly four minutes.

Steele is the first offensive lineman to score on a receiving touchdown for the Cowboys since 1968 when Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright caught a pass from quarterback Don Meredith.

But Steele wasn't the only offensive lineman to score today.

Cowboys Critic Calls for 'Chaos' - And Kellen Moore Demotion; Why?

Dave Wannstedt advocated a big change Sunday morning, and Kellen Moore and the Cowboys invalidated it in one night

16 hours ago

Cowboys ‘Fired Up’ About Tyron Playing vs. Cards

Tyron Smith is coming back? Said offensive line mate La'el Collins: “That’s even more scary."

16 hours ago

‘Ain’t Done Yet!’: Is This Start to Dak Cowboys Super Bowl Run?

“Winning the division is something that you set a team goal to do, and to get the T-shirts and hats – that’s a cool thing, but I guarantee you nobody in the locker room is satisfied with that.” - Dak

18 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson found the end zone on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the team's win over the New York Giants.

New York Jets offensive lineman Conor McDermott also scored six for his squad on a pass from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in the team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As teams look to get creative on the goal line towards the end of the season, it's nice to see linemen go their whole careers grinding in the trenches and have the opportunity to celebrate and directly put some points on the scoreboard.

For the Cowboys, Steele has forced his way onto the field one way or another this season by splitting playing time with La'el Collins, who has been in and out of the lineup this season with suspensions and injuries.

In an odd statistic, Steele now has more touchdowns this season than running back Tony Pollard, who had 34 receptions heading into tonight's game.

The Cowboys hold a 42-7 lead over Washington at halftime.

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

'Doomsday': Cowboys 'Most Dynamic Defense' Loses DT as Broncos Sign to Roster

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and their "most dynamic defense in more than 40 years'' - just lost a contributor. Just as the Cowboys have gotten healthy along the defensive line in recent weeks, with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore coming off the injury list, the room to keep a solid contributor on the roster has shriveled up.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys BREAKING: LB-Needy Cowboys Sign Ex Sooners Standout

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have good linebackers. But at the moment, they don’t have enough linebackers. There are presently four guys healthy and ready to go Sunday as the 11-4 NFC East champs prepare to play host to the Arizona Cardinals. Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Dave Wannstedt
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys linebacker tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Neal also tested positive for the virus on Sept. 25, meaning he was not required to test again for 90 days from that date. That ended a week ago, and coincidentally he drew a positive on what was presumably one of first tests since that break.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Eagles#American Football#Cowboys Critic Calls#Tyron Playing#The New York Giants
CowboyMaven

'I'm Tired': Cowboys 'Fastball' Offense Has Defenses on The Run

The Dallas Cowboys put together a beatdown for the ages this past Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, defeating the Washington Football Team 56-14 in a game that was basically wrapped up headed into halftime. Fifty-six points on the scoreboard was good for third-most in franchise history and the most since...
NFL
CowboyMaven

John Madden Memories: Cowboys QB Troy Aikman's 'Treasure' - and Mine, Too

John Madden has always been synonymous with professional football. As a child in the early 2000's, I was obsessed with the sport that he covered, and I still am to this day. I vividly remember the intro to ABC's "Monday Night Football'' with Hank Williams Jr. belting, "Are you ready for some football?" followed by the crisp voices of Al Michaels and John Madden on the telecast. My father and I would take in these games in a weekly tradition, and Madden became associated with these cherished moments very quickly.
NFL
CowboyMaven

'Healthiest' Cowboys Practice for Cards: 'Explosive' Ezekiel Elliott & 'Full-Reps' Tyron Smith

FRISCO - A bit over a year ago, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals came into AT&T Stadium in 2020 NFL Week 6 and drubbed the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10. “It was very difficult (to watch), for multiple reasons,” Dak Prescott said this week ahead of this year's rematch, 11-4 Dallas hosting the 10-5 Cardinals on Sunday. “A week after (season-ending ankle) surgery, I was on my couch, leg propped up, probably on some meds that made it hard to watch the game as well. Made it hard just not being part of it. Made it hard with the way they came out and played in our home stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy