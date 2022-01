There probably aren’t a ton of players who have a better perspective on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career than veteran cornerback Joe Haden, who spent a lot of time playing against him in the division, and then a lot of time as his teammate. With the expectation that this is Roethlisberger’s final season, with Monday his final home game, there is a lot of reflection going on, and Haden was asked for a particular memory of the future Hall of Famer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO