Astronomy

Wind Carved Rock On Mars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe distinctively fluted surface and elongated hills in this image in Medusae Fossae are caused by wind erosion of a soft fine-grained rock. Called yardangs, these features are aligned with the prevailing wind direction. This wind direction would have...

