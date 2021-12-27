ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

SKYPAC will host benefit concert for tornado victims

By Torrence Banks
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKYPAC) will host a benefit concert on January 7 to help provide relief to tornado survivors.

It's all thanks to a local student. Greenwood High School student Cayden Bailey posted on Facebook that he wanted to do something to help tornado victims.

His idea led to a relief benefit concert.

The performers for the concert are Bexar, Mills, and several other artists.

“You know, this is the town where we learned how to play guitar and where we learned how to write and produce songs in,” Logan Turner, a member of the band BEXAR said. “And to be able to come back here and play that venue specifically, I think is a dream come true. But then, also be able to do it for such a great cause is something that you know makes it that much sweeter as well.”

The tickets go on sale this Tuesday. All proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Good Deeds Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky Kernel

Britainy Beshear hosts toy drive for tornado victims

Kentucky First Lady, Britainy Beshear, is hosting a toy drive across the commonwealth to support families affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky. “They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love. With your help we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book, or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays,” Beshear said of the tornado victims on the governor’s office website.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Candlelight vigil honors for tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Seats filled in the Bowling Green Ballpark Monday night as people gathered to mourn and celebrate the 17 lives lost when the EF3 tornado hit the city. Song tribute performer Shera Lindsey said, “What has happened in this community is devastating. Their lives have been shattered.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
albuquerqueexpress.com

RxSeedCoin.io Offers First Ever NFT Bible Artwork to Benefit Kentucky Tornado Victims

FORT WASHINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Rx SeedCoin, Inc. (RxSeedCoin.io:WSOW) an advanced Blockchain technology business that strives to uplift humanity, and provide solutions for pressing problems facing the world today has teamed up with their partner Ammbr.com and featured artist Randy Friemel, to announce the first ever, history making sale of NFT artwork on the Blockchain that is related to the Bible. Artwork, including some Christmas themes that will be hosted on their website RxSeedCoin.io, under NFTs, will also help benefit victims of the December 2021 tornadoes The tornadoes devastated several states, including Tennessee and in Kentucky, with the loss of countless lives and severe damage happening right before the Christmas holidays.
RELIGION
Times Gazette

Youth will help tornado victims

A youth group from the Carpenter’s House of Prayer in Hillsboro will be traveling to Mayfield, Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 29 for an overnight trip to bring supplies to victims of the recent tornado that devastated the area. Eleven teens and four adults from the church will go on...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benefit Concert#Tornado#Bowling#Skypac#Wsmv#Greenwood High School
Malvern Daily Record

Man collects donations for tornado victims

Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance is collecting items for victims of last week’s devastating tornado outbreak that ripped across the central United States on Dec. 10. The deadly weather event began Friday evening and spawned four confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas, alone. The storm system went on to carve a path of destruction through northeast Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, leaving at least 88 dead and dozens more still missing.
MALVERN, AR
Messenger

First-ever Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raises hundreds of thousands for tornado victims

The Kentucky Distillers Association (KDA) has partnered with charitable organization, The Bourbon Crusaders, and curator/industry author Fred Minnick, to raise funds for those who were affected by the Dec. 10 tornadoes across Western Kentucky. This is the first-ever Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, which took three days to put together, when something of this magnitude typically takes months.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
whvoradio.com

Fabulous Equinox to Perform Benefit Concert at the Alhambra

The Pennyroyal Arts Council has announced a fundraiser next month at the Alhambra Theatre to benefit the residents affected by the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky on December 10 and 11. The Fabulous Equinox, a Georgia-based band, will perform at the Alhambra on Saturday, January 8, making a return to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KDVR.com

Tornado victims celebrate Christmas

Devastating tornadoes left dozens of people dead and thousands more picking up the pieces in five different states. Here's how the survivors are celebrating Christmas.
ENVIRONMENT
Kait 8

Trumann Elementary hosts Christmas Emporium for tornado victims

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Elementary School gave gifts to families in need this Christmas. After the recent tornadoes, many families were left without money to buy Christmas gifts. This is when Trumann Elementary stepped in to open their doors to host the Christmas Emporium, where families received points to...
TRUMANN, AR
explorebigsky.com

Tedeschi Trucks concert to benefit Haven

BOZEMAN – After 15 months, Tedeschi Trucks return to the stage again, performing at The Armory Music Hall in Bozeman on Jan. 14 for a concert benefitting local nonprofit Haven. Part of the Armory’s Fireside Live series, this unique live show will feature a smaller configuration of the contemporary blues and rock band.
BOZEMAN, MT
phillyfunguide.com

Found Wandering's Annual Christmas Benefit Concert

Found Wandering will be performing their annual Christmas Benefit Concert this Sunday, December 19th at 7pm at Narberth Presbyterian Church. The will be performing songs from all 3 of their Christmas albums, including rearranged versions of traditional Christmas hymns along with contemporary Christmas songs by artists like James Brown, Toots and the Maytals and Jackson Browne.
RELIGION
signalscv.com

Valencia Christian Center hosts Christmas play, concert

The Valencia Christian Center hosted “Understanding Christmas,” an original play and Christmas concert at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida. The play was written and directed by Jacquelyn Burton, and the Christmas concert was organized by the director of music, Theresa Jones and the VCC choir.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CNN

CNN

798K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy