ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangnick says Martial keen to leave Man Utd but no offers yet

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDfB9_0dWSZH8A00

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Anthony Martial has asked to leave Manchester United but there have been no offers for the French forward and the club may need to hold onto him if the squad is hit by injuries or more COVID-19 issues, interim manager Ralf Rangnick said.

The 26-year-old has started only two league games this season and his representative said this month he wanted to secure a move away in January to get more game time.

"We spoke on Wednesday, we spoke at length," Rangnick told British media. "He explained to me he's been at United for seven years and he feels it's the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.

"In a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it's also important to see the situation of the club. We have COVID times, we have three competitions in which we still have high ambitions.

"I told him as long as there's no club showing interest in him, and it shouldn't only be in the interest of the player it should also be in the interest of the club. So far... there's been no offer ... and as long as this is the case he'll stay."

Rangnick also said French midfielder Paul Pogba would require another two weeks to regain fitness following his return from Dubai, where he was nursing a thigh injury.

United take on Newcastle United later on Monday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: "As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical. We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level. "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Newcastle United#French#British#Covid
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick on Varane: No sense to talk individuals today

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has defended Raphael Varane after his performance in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The 28-year-old is likely to keep his place next to Harry Maguire for the visit of Burnley on Thursday night in United's final game of 2021. "Raphael has not played for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Burnley very direct, very physical

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expects a physical test tonight against Burnley. United will be aiming to get back to winning ways at Old Trafford following on from Monday's abject 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. “Again, this will also be a physical one," Rangnick told United's website. "Burnley is very...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick happy with 'quarterback' Matic

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was happy with Nemanja Matic as his "quarterback" in victory over Burnley last night. Rangnick felt Matic and goalscorer Scott McTominay combined well on the evening. "It was important to have six fresh players on the pitch," said Rangnick. "I think it paid off. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s pic-n-mix approach could solve Manchester United’s midfield problem for now

Central midfield. The number sixes. The double pivot. Call it whatever you want, it is Manchester United’s problem position – the area of the pitch where they appear to have many possible solutions but no obvious answer. Despite Ralf Rangnick having several options at his disposal, on the eve of the January window opening, it is generally accepted that he is in desperate need of reinforcements.After all, the centre of midfield also happens to be an extremely important part of Rangnick’s trusted 4-2-2-2 system. It is quite literally the ‘pivot’ on which the rest of the team operates. It ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has not made as much progress as he had hoped at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United.Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Manchester United v Wolves: match preview

Can Manchester United start 2022 with their most convincing display yet under Ralf Rangnick when Wolves visit? Thursday’s victory over Burnley was the best performance under the interim manager but still lacked a compelling rhythm that allowed United to govern the contest and it suggested the structural stability the German yearns for is yet to form. Wolves last won at Old Trafford in the league in February 1980 – how they would love to break this sequence. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five key talking points ahead of the Premier League’s New Year fixtures

Coronavirus is still causing Premier League postponements, while the clubs in the top four go head-to-head and Ralf Rangnick aims to extend Manchester United’s unbeaten run.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.Covid chaos𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙 ❌#NUFC's fixture against Southampton at St. Mary's on Sunday has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries amongst the Magpies’ first team squad.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 31, 2021The last couple of weeks have seen a whole host of Premier League fixtures cancelled due to Covid-19 and injuries and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Reece James adds to Chelsea’s injury problems as Brighton snatch late point

Reece James’ hamstring problem heaped the misery on injury-hit Chelsea as Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stole Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in as many games still pushed Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the table, but the Blues failed to survive a marauding Brighton’s second-half onslaught.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

260K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy