It’s time to bestow The Herald’s All-Area awards upon those who made the 2021 high school football season special. And these characters need no introduction. You’ve read most of these names on All-State lists. You’ve watched several of them play in this year’s North-South All-Star game. You’ve seen many be honored by making the Shrine Bowl roster or by being voted a Tri-County Coaches Association Player or Coach of the Year — or even, of course, by winning a state championship.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO