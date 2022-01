At Henry James Memorial Middle School, students are getting the opportunity to learn more about plants and sustainable living. Sharon Geoghan, Family and Consumer Science Teacher explained the process where using a submersible pump, the water comes up through a plastic column with plants placed in “pockets” on the outside, When it reaches the top, the water goes through something like a shower cap with holes in it and it disperses down and touches all the pods on the sides that have the plants roots hanging down on the inside.

