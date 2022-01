This Music Release Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Game’s Release. The Oregon Trail was one of those games that kids in the 80s and 90s may remember being on their school computers. It was all about getting from the starting point all the way to Oregon with at least one member of the party alive, where it was far too possible for members to die from starvation, broken legs, and dysentery. It comes as a surprise (and, to some, a reminder of their age) to know that it’s been 50 years since the Oregon Trail was released. It was on December 3, 1971, in fact.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO