Tom Brady is no stranger to showing his frustration on the sidelines, but in the eyes of the league, he went too far and did it in the wrong way a couple of weeks ago. On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he received a warning from the league about his toss of a Microsoft Surface tablet after throwing an interception during a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO