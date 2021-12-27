COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Local athletes excel on campus

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day. Hawaii freshman defensive back Michael Graham, the son of Hawaii head coach Todd Graham, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. 247Sports was first to announce that Graham has entered the transfer portal. This move has led to a ton of...
Whew! What a year. What a marvelous, wonderful, spectacular HBCU sports year!. Despite the cancellation of basketball tournaments and spring sports, 2021 was a thrilling, nonstop ride, so let’s just bask in the afterglow. SEC SWAC. OK, so the SWAC can’t beat the rival MEAC in big games, but...
It’s time for everybody to make their New Year’s Resolutions. My resolution is to do my level best, journalistically, to stop or at least minimize the havoc that has been wreaked on collegiate football by the ultra-liberal, free-wheeling guidelines of the transfer portal. There, I said it. We...
The St. Francis Brooklyn and Long Island University men’s basketball teams can’t wait for New Year’s Eve. That will be the first opportunity for both squads to bounce back from disappointing results in their respective Northeast Conference openers. In North Andover, Massachusetts Wednesday night, the Terriers returned...
SOUTH MADISON COUNTY – Through the difficulties of competing during a pandemic, there were still high achievements and plenty to celebrate during the past year in south Madison County athletics. Here’s a look back at 2021 and those individuals and teams that made for another memorable year. McDermott’s...
Comments / 0