The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts with their playoff lives at stake, and it could be ultimate redemption for Derek Carr. Christmas Eve is supposed to be a joyous occasion for those who celebrate, but for those Raiders fans who do celebrate that Christmas season, 2016 was less than joyful. During Christmas Eve night, with a win against the Indianapolis Colts wrapped up, star quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg, ending the Raiders Super Bowl aspirations.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO