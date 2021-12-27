Post-Christmas Price Slashing Lures Shoppers Back to Malls

The number of shoppers at post-Christmas sales on Monday dropped by 37.2 per cent compared to Boxing Day 2019, according to new figures, as the extended bank holiday and Covid fears dampened demand.Retail analyst Springboard found footfall in retail parks, high streets and shopping centres all saw a decline of up to 47 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.On Monday, retail parks saw footfall down by 10.9 per cent, shopping centres by 42.3 per cent and high streets by 47 per cent.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, told the BBC: “The greater attraction of retail parks is in part likely...
