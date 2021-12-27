ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Post-Christmas Price Slashing Lures Shoppers Back to Malls

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Christmas shopping is technically over, a...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Shoppers flock to Maplewood on Christmas Eve

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Those who might have fell victim to shipping delays or who did not have the time to pick up a gift ahead of Christmas could support local businesses instead on Friday. Manchester Road in Maplewood was packed with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve. "Every year it's...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
foxlexington.com

Last-minute shoppers see Santa, grab deals at Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – For some, Christmas Eve is all about doing some last-minute shopping. Shoppers began going into the Fayette Mall just as it opened Friday morning and the key is to get it all done before it shuts down at 5 p.m. From seeing Santa to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Malls#Lures#Hunting#Post Christmas Price
WGN News

Last minute shoppers fill Chicago area malls, stores

CHICAGO — The countdown is on for last minute shopping. Most stores in the Chicago area will close by 6 p.m. And most retailers will be closed on Christmas Day. Supply chain issues slowed down the delivery of items this year, so people were urged to get started on their lists earlier. Still, one website, […]
RETAIL
WESH

Last-minute Christmas shoppers flood Daytona Beach outlet mall

Some folks are sitting at home comfortable in the knowledge that all their Christmas shopping is done. And then others, well, they are out shopping today–Christmas Eve! As WESH 2's Michelle Meredith explains, not everyone has waited until the last minute. Michelle found a fair share of last-minute shoppers...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Shoppers avoid first day of post-Christmas sales as footfall drops amid Covid concerns

The number of shoppers at post-Christmas sales on Monday dropped by 37.2 per cent compared to Boxing Day 2019, according to new figures, as the extended bank holiday and Covid fears dampened demand.Retail analyst Springboard found footfall in retail parks, high streets and shopping centres all saw a decline of up to 47 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.On Monday, retail parks saw footfall down by 10.9 per cent, shopping centres by 42.3 per cent and high streets by 47 per cent.Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, told the BBC: “The greater attraction of retail parks is in part likely...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
WVNews

West Virginia shoppers look for post-holiday bargains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians were back in the stores Sunday, shopping with money and gift cards they received during the holiday weekend. "The day after Christmas is really busy because there are a lot of sales. A lot of people know that our ornaments are 50 percent off — we have people that come in first thing to buy things," Adam's Hallmark Manager Jean Spiker said. "We have people buying tons and tons of gift wrap and boxed cards."
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CNN

'Super Saturday' set to lure last-minute shoppers in US despite Omicron surge

U.S. retailers opened their doors on Saturday to what they hope will be swarms of shoppers searching for last-minute holiday gifts, despite surging cases of the coronavirus, including the new, highly-contagious Omicron variant. The last Saturday before Christmas -- dubbed 'Super Saturday' -- is typically one of the busiest shopping...
SHOPPING
wglr.com

Shoppers return to malls this holiday season, a boon for retailers big and small

MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow to an industry already struggling to keep up with online shopping, but there may be some hope left yet for malls. At the height of the pandemic, there was no better example to show the impact of social distancing than an empty mall, but this holiday season, the effects of the pandemic brought many people back.
MADISON, WI
WBTV

Inflation impacting shoppers on Christmas Eve

So I will say very little about the weather forecast here as the pattern is rather quiet and delightful if you are a fan of mild weather. The Linville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large woods fire at Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve. Billy Graham Rapid Response Team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brproud.com

Last-minute shoppers dash to the Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early Friday morning, hundreds of people packed the Mall of Louisiana. “We usually get everything done by now, but we are grabbing a few extra things,” said Tim Sanders, shopper. For some, waiting till the last minute is tradition. Sanders and his family...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Philly

Shoppers Pack Cherry Hill Mall In Hopes Of Finding Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Last-minute shoppers are packing the malls and shopping centers trying to get it all done before Christmas. Eyewitness News spoke to some who thought they had their presents purchased. It’s the holiday hustle and bustle inside the Cherry Hill Mall Thursday as shoppers are swarming the stores, rushing to secure that last-minute gift before Christmas arrives. “We are still shopping,” one shopper said. Cherry Hill Mall extended its hours to help fight supply chain issues. Many shoppers tell Eyewitness News their online gifts weren’t arriving on time so they had to grab a gift in person. “I have to...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
localsyr.com

Holiday shoppers head to Destiny USA for post-Christmas deals and returns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Normally, malls are hustling and bustling with shoppers right when the doors open the day after Christmas, but this year at Destiny USA, things were off to a slower start. “It is much different,” shopper Dan Fadden said. “I actually remember a couple years ago coming...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy