A 19-0 run from the Patna Pirates in the second half, aided by Monu Goyat’s magical seven-point raid, saw them beat the Bengal Warriors 44-30 and climb to second on the vivo Pro Kabaddi points table. Monu finished the night with 15 points, while Maninder Singh was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 12 points.

