Man wounds 4 at Virginia rest stop, then fatally shoots himself

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
CLEAR BROOK, Va. — A man shot four people at a Virginia interstate rest stop Sunday morning and then died of an apparent self-inflicted wound after a brief chase with police, authorities said.

Officials said Cesar Juarez Avila, 34, died at an area hospital, WRIC-TV reported.

According to the Virginia State Police, a man and woman were “engaged in a domestic dispute” at the Frederick County rest area along Interstate 81 south just before 9:30 a.m. EST, WTVR-TV reported.

“When the dispute turned physical, several individuals who happened to be at the rest area tried to intervene for the woman’s safety,” state police spokesperson Corinne Geller said.

According to troopers, Avila then began firing at the woman and the three people who intervened, WTVR reported. The woman and two men were taken to an area hospital and were treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, Geller said. A third man was airlifted to another hospital after receiving serious injuries that were also not life-threatening, the television station reported.

Troopers said Avila sped from the rest area in a Chevrolet Malibu.

“State police, with the assistance of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, secured the rest area and began actively following up on leads concerning Avila’s whereabouts,” Geller said.

The vehicle Avila was driving was spotted at around noon and was surrounded by police, WRIC reported. Troopers said they heard gunshots coming from inside the vehicle and found Avila suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the television station.

Avila was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, WTVR reported. Officials said a handgun was found in the Malibu and no members of law enforcement fired their guns, the television station reported.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is leading the probe.

