S.Korea stocks fall on profit taking related to chip shares

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday amid a mood of caution and profit taking related to chip shares after a rally last week. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.48 points, or 0.08%, to 3,009.95 as of 0243 GMT. ** A jump in chip shares in the past few days is being followed by some profit taking, while surging cases of COVID-19 globally are keeping market sentiment low, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while LG Chem rose 1.13% and Naver fell 0.65%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 33.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,185.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,186.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,185.6 per dollar, flat compared with the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,185.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.75% so far this year, but gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 233.68 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 442. ** The won has lost 8.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 109.15. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.776%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 2.200%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)