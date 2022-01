Even though his name has been in the mud lately Travis Scott is continuing on with his community work. This week he gave away 5,000 toys in his hometown. As spotted on TMZ the “Sicko Mode” rapper put on for his people just in time for the holidays. On Thursday, December 24 he and his staff organized the second annual Cactus Jack Foundation Toy Drive. According to the feature the organization set up different distribution stations throughout various Houston Housing Authority complexes throughout the city so children from different areas could receive a free gift. From the looks of the photos obtained by the celebrity gossip site they went out all as the presents ranged from Barbie dolls, ,miniature piano keyboards, golf sets and scooters.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO