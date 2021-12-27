NBA star changes name to celebrate America

Premieres Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Noon on KPBS TV / On Demand. The last two years have presented incredible challenges, from the global pandemic, massive unemployment, hunger, and homelessness, to racial tensions and political upheaval. Yet, Americans are picking themselves up and moving forward, united by resilience and a drive to find meaning and purpose in their lives, no matter the obstacles or uncertain times. Join the internationally celebrated chef, award-winning television host and bestselling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich in a new PBS special, LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA “Overcoming the Odds,” which explores our ability to rise-up and meet the challenges we face.
