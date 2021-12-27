ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of Florida teen found in pond by family members

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Florida middle school student was found by family members in a retention pond on Christmas Day, several days after he was reported missing.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was found in a retention pond in Royal Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday by family members who had been searching for him between a middle school and recreation center.

There didn’t appear to be any signs of trauma or injury on the boy’s body, according to a news release from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The boy was last seen on Wednesday around the recreation center.

