Florida State

Florida man shoots neighbor during dispute over loud music

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
Zachary Moncada is accused of shooting his neighbor in the back. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man allegedly shot his neighbor during a dispute over loud music on Christmas Eve, a report said.

Zachary Moncada, 31, is accused of shooting the man in the back before the victim’s relatives subdued him on the front lawn of their Boca Raton home, CBS 12 reported, citing authorities.

The victim’s family disarmed Moncada, but additional rounds were fired during the struggle before police arrived.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was playing the music.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Moncada was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Comments / 50

jrrob
5d ago

Must of been some BAD music, he must've of been playing some rap and it got under the neighbors skin, should've played Leonard Skynyrd, or something along that line, everything would've been hunky dory

Reply(2)
5
jimmytwotoes
5d ago

the holidays have been different nowadays. you'll be surprised on how many people ruin their lives, relationships and freedom during the festivities.

Reply
4
Jack dragon
5d ago

Now he can listen to Jingle cell rock and my nuts on a open fire 😁

Reply
12
