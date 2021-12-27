MISportsNow Top Plays – Week of 12/20-12/26

As 2021 comes to an end, competition in high school winter sports is heating up with some big matchups throughout northern Michigan in both girls and boys basketball, plus hockey and wrestling.

Here is a look at the MISportsNow Top Plays from the week.

Here’s our top five:

5. Cadillac goalie Dakota Vail comes up with a big save against Alpena in a Big North Conference showdown in hockey.

4. Brimley girls basketball in a quick transition with a long pass that finds Autumn Tremblay for the first points of the game.

3. St. Ignace’s Ally Shultz puts up a game-high 18 points in the Saints’ win over Engadine.

2. Johnny Ingalls gets a nice steal that leads to a lay up for St. Ignace in boys hoops.

1. Mackinaw City’s Lars Huffman comes up with two huge blocks in the paint against Maplewood Baptist.

MISportsNow Top Plays will be a weekly segment on best plays from our local coverage area. If you have any plays that could be top play worthy, message us on our social media or email us at sports@9and10news.com