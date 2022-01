It is the NFL’s only matchup this weekend of coaches that know they are playoff-bound. Yet they come at this game traveling full speed in opposite directions. At the start of December, Mike McCarthy was searching for license plates…as in something to describe the trucks that had just run over his team. With three losses to AFC West teams in four games, the Cowboys were in danger of reopening an NFC East race they thought they had shut down in October and close to an afterthought in the chase for the conference’s best record.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO