Actors taking career breaks is nothing new. Sometimes they need to recharge and reassess just like anyone else, but Ryan Reynolds’ announcement threw some fans off. Reynolds could definitely afford to take some time off after the massive success of Red Notice. Of course, there was the usual discourse of disappointment and excitement depending on your preference for the Deadpool star. While the actor takes a much-needed rest, the real question was: how long would his break be? Fans finally got their answer as Reynolds uniquely gave the timeline for his hiatus.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO