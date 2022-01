The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl 27-6 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Crimson Tide, taking on the first Group of 5 school to make the College Football Playoffs, utilized its physical advantage up front to dominate the trenches and control the game. The Crimson Tide rushed 47 times for 301 yards to control the tempo and impose its will on the Bearcats.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO