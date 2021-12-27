ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local church receives hefty donation

By Jake Holter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The House of Hope Outreach Ministry in Panama City received a $10,000 check from a local foundation.

This money will be vital for the church as they begin expanding their community outreach.

The House of Hope is a newer church, opening just three years ago and in that time has experienced Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

Dr. Tammy Anderson is the lead pastor and founder of House of Hope Outreach Ministry and she said this has not dampened the ministry’s spirit.

“Anything that’s needed for the community, that will strengthen the community, that will help rebuild the community,” Anderson said. “We are promising God that we will do as much as we can as a church to make those resources available.”

Resources like a clothing ministry, where the church gives out free clothes to those in need weekly.

A crime prevention program for the youth as well as other after-school programs starting in January.

They will also add recovery programs including AA and NA programs as well as Celebrate Recovery.

That’s when coach Jim Lawson stepped in to help and was able to get former Florida speaker Allan Bense’s foundation on board.

“He was able to write a check for the house of hope for an amazing, not one-thousand, not 2 two-thousand, not 3, not 4, $10,000 dollars,” Lawson said. “And with your help, that vision will continue on. This is an awesome facility. I walked in here today, opened those front doors, I could not believe what I saw in that lobby and in this room.”

The donation is also going to help the church start a program for those coming out of incarceration.

“The money that has been donated to us is going to help us with our fresh start re-entry program so we are trying to help those with felonies get their rights restored, to help them get registered to vote,” Anderson said.

The program will also help these people find felon-friendly jobs.

Anderson said their fresh-start re-entry program is set to start in the next two weeks.

