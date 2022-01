"We haven’t done a lot of it, as you know," Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ head of Global TV, tells TVLine. "We started it with The Boys (Season 2), and a lot of it comes down to our creators and the way in which they would like to release content to the fans. It’s early days, so I can’t make any grand pronouncements, but it’s been great so far. We are seeing signs that new people are coming on board to check out the show week after week. There’s an intensity, and all of the coverage and conversation has only helped us." He adds: "Our North Star is usually about making sure we are giving content in a way that customers will want to watch it. There are some people who prefer this model, and other folks who prefer the binge, but a piece like this I feel warrants this kind of release. And for folks who prefer to binge, they’ll have that ability as of later this week." ALSO: Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time co-author Brandon Sanderson isn't satisfied with the Amazon adaptation: "I do wish it weren’t trying quite so hard to be grim and dour."

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO