Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas in joy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- There is a festive mood in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. "Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way," sings Rimsha Kausar, as she decorates her Christmas tree with fairy lights, baubles and tinsel. She loves her red knitted sweater with its cheery Nordic reindeer. "I...

persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
CHARITIES
baltimorenews.net

Best Christian App To Grow Your Faith

As the years go by, the world keeps evolving in the field of technology. New inventions keep springing up to make life easier. Communication is one aspect that has grown fast and vast. People can have conversations without distance being a barrier. One of the best communication aid to be invented is a software application. Software applications or apps make every aspect of life easy.
RELIGION
KCRG.com

A gift of Christmas joy for the children of the incarcerated

(AP) - During the holidays, some faith groups and congregations across the United States work to bring some Christmas cheer—and connection—to prisoners and their children. The Angel Tree program of the nonprofit Prison Fellowship partners with churches and volunteers to host toy drives and deliver gifts to prisoners’ children on behalf of incarcerated parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Monroe News

Christmas is a time of great joy

Christmas is upon us. Decorated trees, presents, traditional music, parties and shopping galore are the many signs of what for many is the high spot of the year. Unfortunately, Christmas isn’t always the high spot we might desire. Life, with its ups and downs, goes on irrespective of the calendar. My wife, Bonnie, when she was growing up, lived in modest circumstances, and few were the presents under the tree.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Preserving persimmons in Pakistan’s Swat valley

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent UrduAsif Habib, a young man from Swat, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is working to stop the waste of local persimmons and trying to make the fruit available to the public throughout the year.The 24-year-old from Matta has started the process of drying persimmons [known locally as amlok] in order to preserve them for longer periods of time.Annually 50,000 tonnes of persimmon are grown on some 5,000 acres of orchards in Swat. Around half of the produce goes to waste according to local farmers.Asif Habib has set up...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Stampede at India religious shrine kills 12

At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of Saturday as thousands of pilgrims massed to offer prayers, officials said. The disaster happened around 3:00 am (2130 GMT) while it was still dark on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the country's most revered Hindu sites. "People fell over each other... It was difficult to figure out whose leg or arms were tangled with whose," witness Ravinder, who gave only one name, told AFP by phone from the scene. "I helped pick up eight bodies by the time ambulances arrived after about half an hour. I feel lucky to be alive but am still shaking with memory of what I saw," he said.
RELIGION
The Independent

Vaishno Devi: 12 dead and dozens injured in stampede at Indian temple on New Year’s Day

At least 12 people died and dozens were injured following a stampede at an Indian temple on New Year’s Day.The stampede took place around 3 am on Saturday, when a huge rush of devotees had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to offer their prayers and mark the beginning of the new year. The shrine reopened to devotees later on Saturday after being briefly shut down due to the stampede.Sad news to wake up to on the very first day of 2022 ..Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi .. 12 people Lost their Lives, many are...
RELIGION
WEHT/WTVW

Omicron’s New Year’s cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022

PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022. New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a […]
CORONAVIRUS
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY

